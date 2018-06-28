28 Jun 2018

Libya: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - May 2018

Infographic
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (804.12 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS (MONITORING)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Libya grew up by 55 percent in 2017 from the previous year. The improved performance has been driven by a revival in oil output and a pick-up in global oil prices.
Crude Oil Production in Libya decreased slightly to 955 thousands of barrels per day (BBL/D/1K) in May from 979 BBL/D/1K in April of 2018. However, current crude oil production is on relatively high level when compared to previous years.
Improved economic performance has led to a strengthening of the Libyan dinar on the parallel market in early 2018, which has in turn lowered import costs.
Meanwhile, in May Libyan dinar on the parallel market devaluated 7 percent when compared to April 2018 reaching 6.8 for US dollar (USD/LYD).
Inflation rate in February 2018 went down to 18 percent year on year. Cost of food increased 30.9 percent in February of 2018 over the same month in the previous year, while in January 2018 food inflation was recorded at 44.5 percent level.
The cost of the main food commodities increased in May 2018 by 2% on national average, when compared to previous month. Food price are continued to be higher in south governorates of the country.

