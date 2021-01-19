Libya’s Constitutional Committee begins its second meeting in Hurghada to discuss constitutional arrangements leading to upcoming elections

Hurghada, 19 January 2021 - The Libyan Constitutional Committee started its second meeting today with the participation of two delegations from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, each comprising 10 members. The meeting, generously hosted by the Egyptian Government in Hurghada, is convened to discuss the constitutional arrangements necessary for the holding of elections on December 24, 2021.

In her opening remarks via video call, ASRSG Williams stressed the necessity of agreeing on the constitutional arrangements, given its importance and connection to the other tracks. “If you fail to reach an agreement, this will have very negative repercussions on the other tracks including the security and economic situation. Therefore, you have a great responsibility to reach a consensus on the constitutional arrangements.”

UNSMIL supports and encourages constructive dialogue between the two Councils and looks forward to the outcome of the Committee’s deliberations by the 60-day deadline in accordance with Article 4 of the Roadmap, as reiterated by the ASRSG.