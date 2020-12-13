Libya: Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Working Group – November 2020 Bulletin

UNICEF RCCE Activities

UNICEF in coordination with the boards of Corona Committees in Benghazi, Al-Bayda, and Ajdabiya, launched the east-focused national awareness campaign, with 80 billboards promoting handwashing, wearing face masks, and physical distancing reaching 765,000 people in Benghazi city, 170,000 in Ajdabiya, 123,250 in Albaida, and 2,000,000 in six municipalities within Tripoli.

UNICEF reached an agreement with the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) to incorporate COVID-19 awareness messages into vaccination cards. UNICEF has so far produced 40,000 cards to be distributed in vaccination centers within 24 municipalities, covering the shortage of cards which has directly affected the continuity and consistency of the vaccination of the children.