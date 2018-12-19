Libya: “The resilience of people is astonishing despite 7 years of conflict, international community must increase support” – Deputy Humanitarian Chief

Humanitarian and development partners are linking up efforts in Libya to provide immediate support to communities affected by seven years of brutal conflict, to help prevent new humanitarian needs, and to address structural and economic impacts across the country.

Returning from a four-day mission to Libya and Tunisia, Deputy Humanitarian Chief Ursula Mueller, UNDP Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States, Mr. Mourad Wahba, and the Director of the UNDP Crisis Bureau, Ms. Asako Okai, in a press briefing today reiterated their call on Government and national and international stakeholders to address people’s urgent need for life-saving assistance and support recovery and stabilization in Libya linking humanitarian and development actions.

Read more on UNOCHA.