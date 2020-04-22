Libya
Libya public financial management - February 2020
PROGRAM OVERVIEW
USAID’s Libya Public Financial Management (LPFM) activity advances Libya’s self-reliance and stability by:
1) Strengthening the Government of Libya’s (GOL) public financial management (PFM) systems to improve budget transparency and more equitable distribution of Libya’s energy resources;
2) Enhancing Libya’s energy efficiency, conservation, and reliability; and
3) Improving Libya’s business enabling environment to stimulate private sector growth and investment.
- Life of Program: Two years (with an option for up to three additional years)
- Inception Date: September 16, 2019
- Total Estimated Cost: $14.9 million*
- USAID Implementing Partner: The Pragma Corporation
*Subject to availability of funds, and a decision to exercise option years, total estimated cost is up to $55 million over five years.
PROGRAM ACTIVITIES
USAID’s LPFM will:
- Build the capacity of the Ministry of Finance’s Macro-Fiscal Unit (MFU) to conduct economic forecasting necessary to inform Libyan decision-makers in budget development and execution
- Promote fiscal decentralization in coordination with national and local institutions
- Enhance civil society capacity to contribute to and oversee municipal budget formulation and execution.
- Assist key energy sector partners to develop and implement a demand-side management action plan to improve efficiency and sustainability.
- Stimulate private sector development through improved economic governance and the reform of associated laws, regulations, and policies.
CONTACT INFORMATION: The Pragma Corporation. Tunis - Immeuble Emeraude Center - 8th floor. Bureau B8-1 and B8-2 - Les Jardins du Lac 2 - 1053 - Les Berges du Lac. Libya - Hay Al Andalus, Greater Tripoli. Tel : +216 71862387 or +216 71862379. Email: lpfm@pragmacorp.com.