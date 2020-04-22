Libya public financial management - February 2020

PROGRAM OVERVIEW

USAID’s Libya Public Financial Management (LPFM) activity advances Libya’s self-reliance and stability by:

1) Strengthening the Government of Libya’s (GOL) public financial management (PFM) systems to improve budget transparency and more equitable distribution of Libya’s energy resources;

2) Enhancing Libya’s energy efficiency, conservation, and reliability; and

3) Improving Libya’s business enabling environment to stimulate private sector growth and investment.

Life of Program: Two years (with an option for up to three additional years)

Inception Date: September 16, 2019

Total Estimated Cost: $14.9 million*

USAID Implementing Partner: The Pragma Corporation

*Subject to availability of funds, and a decision to exercise option years, total estimated cost is up to $55 million over five years.

PROGRAM ACTIVITIES

USAID’s LPFM will:

Build the capacity of the Ministry of Finance’s Macro-Fiscal Unit (MFU) to conduct economic forecasting necessary to inform Libyan decision-makers in budget development and execution

Promote fiscal decentralization in coordination with national and local institutions

Enhance civil society capacity to contribute to and oversee municipal budget formulation and execution.

Assist key energy sector partners to develop and implement a demand-side management action plan to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Stimulate private sector development through improved economic governance and the reform of associated laws, regulations, and policies.

CONTACT INFORMATION: The Pragma Corporation. Tunis - Immeuble Emeraude Center - 8th floor. Bureau B8-1 and B8-2 - Les Jardins du Lac 2 - 1053 - Les Berges du Lac. Libya - Hay Al Andalus, Greater Tripoli. Tel : +216 71862387 or +216 71862379. Email: lpfm@pragmacorp.com.