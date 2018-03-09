Libya Protection Monitoring: Tripoli and Al-Jifarah - January 2018

About this factsheet

This factsheet is the product of a protection monitoring partnership, funded by ECHO, implemented by ACTED and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), and facilitated by REACH, that aims to inform protection programming in Libya. Each month, the partners visit selected sites of displacement near Tripoli and Benghazi to collect data related to the humanitarian needs of populations of concern, primarily IDPs and returnees.

In December 2017, with data collection support from the Kafaa Development Foundation, the partners visited four displacement sites in the mantikas of Tripoli and Al-Jifarah. Interviews were conducted with members of 101 households and 18 community-level key informants (KIs), including government employees, community representatives and other local authorities. Data collection tools were designed both to elicit overall information about the humanitarian situation at each site and to identify specific protection-related needs that warranted follow-up or referral to external services. Households were purposively sampled to ensure that the most vulnerable cases could be connected with services. Thus, all information in this factsheet should be considered indicative only.

Numerical values in this factsheet represent the median of all responses received for the given indicator unless otherwise specified. Categorical (non-numerical) values represent the mode (most common response) among all responses received for the given indicator unless otherwise specified.