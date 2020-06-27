Libya: Protection Monitoring During COVID-19 Crisis, Situation in Areas of Return / Access to Information, Services and Livelihoods (31 May - 2 June)

INTRODUCTION

The impact of the infectious disease COVID-19 has heightened protection concerns and other needs across Libya, especially for at-risk population groups. In Tripoli, a period of intense fighting in May and early June, resulted in the Government of National Accord (GNA) retaking control of the whole of Tripoli, with the Libyan National Army (LNA) withdrawing towards the east. Following this, internally displaced persons (IPDs) originally from the southern suburbs of Tripoli, who had settled inside the city during the conflict, began returning to their homes. REACH, in collaboration with the Protection Sector and the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC), established this assessment to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and related policies on access to information, services and livelihoods for at-risk populations in Tripoli. Alongside the regular data collection, which was carried out between 31 May - 2 June, this factsheet also presents the findings from data collected from a different set of KIs about the situation with returns in the city, which was done between 13-14 June.

METHODOLOGY

For the third round, data was collected by trained REACH enumerators via phone calls with Key Informants (KIs) between 31 May - 2 June 2020. Enumerators used the online digital data collection platform Kobo Collect to insert interview data.

In total, REACH enumerators interviewed 23 KIs, among whom were 15 community representatives, and 8 service providers. The former were representing Libyan non-displaced (4) and Libyan communities with IDPs (3), as well as migrant and refugee communities from West African (3), East African (3) and Middle East and North African (MENA) countries (2). Service provider KIs were sought for the following types of provider: UN agencies and International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) (3), local Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) (2), and health workers (3). REACH adopted a data saturation model for analysis, whereby only consensus views are represented in this factsheet, unless stated otherwise.

For this round, REACH carried out an additional, separate data collection to respond to the fast-changing events in the Libyan capital and surrounding areas most impacted by recent fighting, the findings of which are also presented in this factsheet. Interviews were carried out between 13-15 June with 18 KIs, 14 of whom were displaced at the time of data collection, while the remaining 4 had already returned to the neighbourhood they were displaced from. In additional, one follow up interview was carried out with one KI to explore further some of the issues that emerged from the KI interviews.

The KIs for both assessments were identified through a snowballing approach. They were requested to state explicitly those communities or locations they felt they were able to speak on behalf of at the beginning of the questionnaire. Findings represent KIs’ perception of the situation, and therefore, are indicative only.

INCORPORATION OF MIXED MIGRATION CENTRE (MMC) FINDINGS

In an effort to streamline the evidence base for the humanitarian response in Libya, REACH has been working closely with MMC to harmonize assessments and identify areas of complementarity in findings. During the assessment inception phase, REACH and MMC collaborated to establish shared research questions and objectives. As with the first round of data collection, during data analysis for the third round, REACH worked closely with MMC in order to triangulate findings and share analytical approaches.

Throughout this factsheet, results from MMC’s survey and KI reports are referred to in order to triangulate with REACH KI data. The MMC findings incorporated here are based on telephone surveys conducted by MMC with 1023 refugees and migrants, between April 6th and June 1st.

KEY FINDINGS

SAFETY CONCERNS FACED BY RETURNEES

Systematic looting, widespread damage, the absence of basic services such as water and electricity, and the presence of mines/ERW, appears to be making returns to some retaken areas of Tripoli very dangerous - as residents reportedly face ongoing threats to their lives and property.

RETURN TRENDS IN TRIPOLI AND SURROUNDING AREAS

KIs from southern neighbourhoods of the city, such as Ain Zara and Salah al Din, reported that people are returning in large numbers. However, KIs from other areas, especially those along Airport Road, south of the city, reported that only very small numbers of individuals were returning permanently, with most only carrying out “go and see” visits.

LIVELIHOOD DISRUPTIONS AND ABILITY TO COVER BASIC NEEDS

Policies and restrictions related to COVID-19 continue to impact people’s ability access livelihoods and earn money. This is leading to growing concerns about communities’ ability to cover basic needs and pay rent in Tripoli.

PRIORITY AREAS FOR ASSISTANCE

Provision of food and health commodities, alongside support with paying rent, were highlighted by KIs as the main priority areas for assistance at the time of data collection.

ACCESS TO SERVICES - Healthcare

Healthcare workers reported that there is shortage of staff, equipment and medicines resulting in many facilities being closed or operating at significantly reduced capacity.

ACCESS TO INFORMATION

For this round, health actors were selected as the actor who most needed to provide more information to communities in Tripoli about the virus and available services, as opposed to international NGOs in the previous round.