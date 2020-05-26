Libya: Protection Monitoring During COVID-19 Crisis, Access to Information, Services and Livelihoods (30 April - 5 May 2020)

INTRODUCTION

The impact of the infectious disease COVID-19 has heightened protection concerns and other needs across Libya, especially for at-risk population groups. The country is in its ninth year of instability and conflict, which has severely undermined governance structures and deteriorated basic service provision. Recent weeks have seen an increased intensity of fighting in Tripoli alongside shortages of water and electricity. This, combined with restrictions introduced to help limit the spread of the virus, have resulted in increased humanitarian need in the Libyan capital. REACH, in collaboration with the Protection Sector and the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC), set up this assessment to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and related policies on access to information, services and livelihoods for at-risk populations in Tripoli. This factsheet presents the findings from the second round of data collection, with the first round collected 4-9 April 2020.