Libya: Protection Monitoring During COVID-19 Crisis, Access to Information, Services and Livelihoods (4 - 9 April 2020)

The impact of the infectious disease COVID-19 is expected to heighten protection concerns and other needs across Libya, especially for at-risk population groups.1 The country is in its ninth year of instability and conflict, which has severely undermined governance structures and deteriorated basic service provision. In response to the emerging health crisis, measures have been put into place to help combat the spread of the disease, such as curfews and movement restrictions. Although designed to protect the population, these policies could also have a negative impact on the humanitarian situation in the country.2 REACH, in collaboration with the Protection Sector and the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC), set up this assessment to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and related policies on access to information, services and livelihoods for at-risk populations in Tripoli.