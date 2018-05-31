31 May 2018

Libya | Protection of civilian concerns in Derna Flash Update #6 (as of 30 May 2018)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (428.55 KB)

Summary:

  • The escalation of fighting in Derna has reached unprecedented levels, due to the use of air raids and shelling, some of which are in residential areas, and heavy ground clashes.

  • At least five civilians have died since 22 May, including two children, and 11 have been injured, including four children, as a result of the increased hostilities.

  • The humanitarian situation is worsening as severe water, food and medicine shortages continue to exacerbate. Electricity and water are completely cut off for the approximately 125,000 residents.

  • Humanitarian access to Derna is severely limited and no humanitarian supplies are reported as entered since mid-March, except for on 28 May when kidney dialysis materials and medication were allowed to reach Derna Hospital.

  • There are also increasing concerns about movement restrictions placed on civilians and the protection of civilians. The parties to the conflict are reportedly preventing civilians from leaving the city, mostly at checkpoints where there is active fighting, and reports of harassment and violence towards single men at checkpoints have also been made.

  • The humanitarian community calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and minimise civilian casualties. They need to ensure civilians’ freedom of movement and facilitate the safe exit of those civilians wishing to leave Derna. Immediate safe and unrestricted access to Derna for humanitarian actors and humanitarian goods needs to be granted.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.