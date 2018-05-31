Libya | Protection of civilian concerns in Derna Flash Update #6 (as of 30 May 2018)

Summary:

The escalation of fighting in Derna has reached unprecedented levels, due to the use of air raids and shelling, some of which are in residential areas, and heavy ground clashes.

At least five civilians have died since 22 May, including two children, and 11 have been injured, including four children, as a result of the increased hostilities.

The humanitarian situation is worsening as severe water, food and medicine shortages continue to exacerbate. Electricity and water are completely cut off for the approximately 125,000 residents.

Humanitarian access to Derna is severely limited and no humanitarian supplies are reported as entered since mid-March, except for on 28 May when kidney dialysis materials and medication were allowed to reach Derna Hospital.

There are also increasing concerns about movement restrictions placed on civilians and the protection of civilians. The parties to the conflict are reportedly preventing civilians from leaving the city, mostly at checkpoints where there is active fighting, and reports of harassment and violence towards single men at checkpoints have also been made.