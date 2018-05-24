Libya | Protection of civilian concerns in Derna Flash Update #5 (as of 24 May 2018)

Summary

• On 22 May, armed conflict escalated further in Derna, especially to the west of the city.

• Between 300 – 800 households have reportedly been displaced from Saida Khadija neighbourhood in the west as a result of the renewed conflict. A further 60 families have also been displaced from other neighbourhoods.

• There are periodic closures of checkpoints and therefore people are not always able to enter and exit Derna, restricting their movement.

• Humanitarian access to Derna is severely limited and no humanitarian supplies are reported as entered since mid-March. The most urgent needs are in the health sector, however protection concerns for civilians remain serious and the first food shortages are also being reported. Chronic shortages of fuel remain.

• The humanitarian community call on all parties to immediately allow safe and unrestricted access to Derna for humanitarian actors and urgently needed humanitarian goods.

Background

The tightened encirclement and closure of Derna, imposed by the Libyan National Army (LNA), has been ongoing since July 2017. Periodic escalations of armed conflict occur, as witnessed since mid-April when the LNA announced it would start a large-scale offensive against armed groups in Derna. During this time, the LNA managed to advance towards Ain Mara in western Derna, and since then airstrikes, shelling, artillery fire and fighting between armed forces has been ongoing at various intensities. Until 15 May, the fighting was contained to areas with limited civilians.

The primary areas where clashes are taking place remain in Al Hila (south of Derna city), Al Fatayih (east of Derna city), Ain Mara in the west and Dhar Al Hamr to the south-west, encircling Derna city from all sides. There are also reports of clashes in Martuba (south-east of the city) and reportedly shelling of Al Fatayih Al Jadeeda and Sahel al-Sharki areas is taking place.

However, the most recent intense fighting took place in Saida Khadija (west of Derna city) which has resulted in the displacement of most of its residents to other neighbourhoods, Al Bayda. Tobruk and Benghazi. Sources report that between 300 – 800 households have displaced, the majority to Tobruk. Also on 22 May, 21 families were displaced from Hay Al Salam neighbourhood to Al Bedida area and remain with their relatives who live there. Furthermore, on 21 May reportedly approximately 40 families were displaced to Martuba, where most are sheltering in a school.

There are periodic closures of checkpoints and thus people are not always able to enter and exit Derna. For example, following several days of closures, the Martuba checkpoint east of Derna was reopened on 20 May allowing for civilian movement in and out of the city, at least for several hours a day. The Corsah (Kirsa) checkpoint, west of Derna, has been reportedly closed since 18 May. As of 21 May, the LNA continued to impose a ban on the entry of essential goods including food items and humanitarian assistance including medical supplies, as well as fuel. No humanitarian goods have entered since mid-March according to humanitarian actors. As a result of these closures, local residents report shortages and price rises in basic foodstuffs including bread and vegetables and a lack of entry of fuel required for the functioning of several installations.

On 20 May, the hospital in Derna city announced that it would only be able to admit urgent life-threatening cases due to the ongoing shortages of basic medical supplies including syringes and oxygen tanks as well as medical staff, many being unable to travel to the hospital due to insecurity. Prior to this, the hospital was forced to close the pediatric ward and women’s health unit on 17 May.