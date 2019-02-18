18 Feb 2019

Libya: Portraits Of Survival

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Feb 2019

Refugees. Migrants. Ordinary Libyans. They all have a common wish – to live ordinary lives like regular people. In the words of Salem, an internally displaced person (IDP) who hopes to one day be able to return home to Tawergha, he wants to “not worry about how to make it to the following day”.

There are more than 800,000 people in Libya such as Salem, struggling against all odds in the hope of being able to lead “ordinary” and “regular” lives again. Many of them live in makeshift housing, IDP camps and detention centres.

Here are some heroic stories from a horrific reality.

Read more on Exposure

