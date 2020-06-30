Libya
Libya - Population movements (DG ECHO, IOM, Libyan Red Crescent Society) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2020)
- Following shifts in the frontlines of the conflict, Libya has seen a spike in new displacements. According to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix approximately 27,750 individuals have been forced to leave areas in Tarhouna, Bani Walid and Sirte, mostly towards the LNA-controlled East of Libya.
- A group of the most vulnerable IDPs is staying in temporary shelters, mainly schools without a support network. According to the Libyan Red Crescent Society assessment, collective centres are currently hosting 3,180 person in Ejdabia, Tobruk, Shahat, Bayda, Bani Waleed and Benghazi.
- Emergency assistance (food, water and non-food items) will be provided, through the IFRC Emergency Action Plan for Libya, to the most vulnerable people.