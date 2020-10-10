Libya: Population Movement - Operation Update Report DREF Operation n° MDRLY002

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The DREF operation is extended by three additional months until 31 December 2020, therefore reaching the maximum Six months operations timeframe. This timeframe extension will allow the following:

• Collect the data from the field teams on the different activities that were implemented: tracking of the relocation of the IDPs, continuously assessing their needs once relocated, providing basic food items and basic protection messaging and mitigation measures.

• Finalise the procurement of the basic household items

• Lessons learned workshop

Based on the information received through the continuous assessments these 500 households have the same needs as they have been recently relocated and they do not have any support mechanism available.

• The delays in the implementation were caused by COVID-19 pandemic restriction measures, that affected the deployments to the field and especially the procurement due to the closure of the ports and airports.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The absence of a centralised authority characterizes Libya’s current political scene. Since the uprising that overthrew the government of Muammar Qadhafi in 2011, Libya has experienced continued political instability and the spread of armed militia. The country is currently divided between two parties, the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Sarraj, and the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by General Haftar.

Following an intensification of conflict in Southern Tripoli, Tarhuna and Sirt, since 7 June 2020, nearly 25,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the Libyan Red Crescent Society (LRCS) updates and International Organization for Migration (IOM’s) Displacement Tracking Update.

The Ministry of Internally Displaced People worked with municipalities to identify potential shelter facilities and assessed their response capacities. The authorities in the east, along with their various counterparts, including the Libyan Red Crescent and the Ministry of Social Affairs, were provided with a consolidated list of displaced persons who needed assistance distributed as the following:

The majority of newly displaced people are reportedly staying with relatives, friends and host families. In many cases, schools have been adapted by local authorities with the support of the LRCS to be a temporary shelter. These schools are currently hosting 3,180 person in Ejdabia, Tobruk, Shahat, Bayda, Bani Waleed and Benghazi. LRCS is tracking movement of all displaced people.

In the South, new arrivals arrived to locations such as Sebha and Brak Shati, have been staying nearby the Technology College that was identified by the authorities as a temporary shelter. However, most people who initially fled to Southern locations have moved further to the East.