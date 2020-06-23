Libya: Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRLY002

Description of the disaster

The absence of a centralised authority characterises libya’s current political scene. Since the uprising that overthrew the government of Muammar Qadhafi in 2011, Libya has experienced continued political instability and the spread of armed militia. The country is currently divided between two parties, the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Sarraj, and the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by General Haftar.

Following an intensification of conflict in Southern Tripoli, Tarhuna and Sirt, since 7 June 2020, nearly 25,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the Libyan Red Crescent Society (LRCS) updates and International Organization for Migration (IOM’s) Displacement Tracking Update.

The majority of those displaced are in the East of the country, particularly Ejdabia (6,050 people), Benghazi (5,250 people), Al Bayda (1643 people) and Tocra (402 people), although other people have fled to the West, particularly Bani Waleed (4,750 people). Some of those recently arrived IDPs in the East had previously been staying in Sirt and Ashshwayrif, before moving further to the East.

The majority of newly displaced people are reportedly staying with relatives, friends and host families. In many cases, schools have been adapted by local authorities with the support of the LRCS to be a temporary shelter. These schools are currently hosting 3,180 person in Ejdabia, Tobruk, Shahat, Bayda, Bani Waleed and Benghazi.

The Ministry for Internally Displaced People (IDP)s continues working with municipalities to identify potential shelter facilities and assessing their response capacities. Authorities in the East are working with different counterparts, including the LRCS and the Ministry of Social Affairs, in order to provide a consolidated list of the IDPs who required assistance and information on their needs. In the South, new arrivals arrived to locations such as Sebha and Brak Shati, have been staying nearby the Technology College that was identified by the authorities as a temporary shelter. However, most people who initially fled to Southern locations have moved further to the East.