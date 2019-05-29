29 May 2019

Libya: Over 47,000 people reached with critical aid since start of Tripoli clashes

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
© OCHA Libya
Availability of food is very limited in conflict areas
© OCHA Libya

The ongoing conflict in and around Tripoli continues to drive civilian casualties and displacement. Some 146 civilian casualties, including 40 civilian deaths, have been recorded to date. As these figures include only those cases that could be individually verified as civilian, they must be considered a minimum.

82,300 people had to flee their homes in search of safety, according to displacement tracking by the International Organization for Migration. Half of them are estimated to be children. Humanitarians estimated that over 100,000 civilians remain in immediate front-line areas, with over 400,000 more in areas directly impacted by clashes (within 1 kilometre of the front). Concerns are high for civilians remaining these areas, as conditions deteriorate and emergency services are unable to get through.

Read more on OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.