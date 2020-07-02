Libya: mVAM Bulletin #4: April - May 2020

Situation Update

As reported in the Libya Situation Report produced by OCHA, the 4th of April 2020 marked one year since forces of Libyan National Army (LNA) launched their offensive to seize Tripoli, Libya’s capital. According to the mobility tracking report, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified in Libya increased from 373,709 to 401,836 in March and April 2020, mainly due to the increase of the armed conflict in western Libya. Ongoing clashes continued to be reported in densely populated areas, particularly in Southern parts of Tripoli, with significant impact on peoples’ livelihoods and access to essential goods and services. The conflict has had a significant impact on infrastructure as well, and many homes, hospitals and schools have been damaged or destroyed. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Libya with the first case reported in March 2020. Libyan authorities subsequently implemented public health measures, which included restricting travel and internal movements to curb the spread of COVID-19. As of 9th June 2020, the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 802 confirmed cases, including 23 COVID-related deaths.