Libya: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment - Refugee and Migrant Population, May 2022

Assessment background

A complex socio-economic situation, political division, instability, and re-emerging conflicts in Libya since 2011 have driven the country into a protracted humanitarian and protection crisis, which is further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, thousands of people in Libya are found in need of humanitarian assistance every year, with refugees and migrants being among the most vulnerable ones. As of December 2021, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimated that 635,051 migrants were residing in the country, while 42,528 individuals were registered as refugees or asylum seekers with the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR). In light of the information needs on the multi-sectoral humanitarian needs of migrants and refugees living in urban areas across Libya, the UNHCR and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with support from REACH and extensive input from all active sectors and working groups in Libya, conducted the third multi-sectoral needs assessment (MSNA) among refugees and migrants in 11 mantikas (admin level 2) in Libya. The assessment encompassed quantitative data collection, conducted between 14 June and 31 July 2021, with 1,554 individual interviews based on respondents’ regions of origin and disaggregated by gender, and a qualitative component conducted with 143 key informants (KIs) and focus group discussions.