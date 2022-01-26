Libya: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA), Key findings - Refugees and Migrants (January 2022)

CONTEXT

Libya is a destination and transit country for migrants engaged in mixed movement due to its expected job opportunities and geographical location. As of June 2021, 597,611 migrants were estimated to be residing in the country, while 43,3480 individuals were registered as refugees or asylum seekers with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Limited livelihoods opportunities, lack of documentation, and discrimination prevent many refugees and migrants from accessing basic services and assistance. In addition, refugees and migrants are particularly vulnerable to exploitation, trafficking, harassment and abuse, arbitrary arrest and indefinite detention. Crucial humanitarian information gaps remain regarding refugees and migrants in Libya, as the political, economic and social landscapes are constantly evolving, and humanitarian access to affected populations is limited. In this context, REACH conducted a Refugee and Migrant Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) in 11 mantikas in Libya, with the support of the UNHCR and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in order to inform and update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the needs that exist among refugees and migrants in the country, to inform the 2022 humanitarian response planning and, overall, to support a targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response. The following factsheet outlines multisectoral and sectoral findings from the assessment.