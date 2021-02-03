Libya: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA), Key findings - Refugees and Migrants (February 2021)

CONTEXT

Since 2011, Libya’s complex socio-political context has developed into an increasingly protracted conflict. The de-escalation of conflict at the national level in 2014 gave way to more localized forms of violence around key strategic and economic resources. In 2019, conflict reignited in the Western region and tensions continued into 2020, while the situation was further strained in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and humanitarian access remained limited.

Against this backdrop, in addition to the challenges faced by the Libyan population, the many refugees and migrants in the country are particularly vulnerable to discrimination, reduced livelihood opportunities, limited access to basic services and assistance, and the risk of arbitrary detention, exploitation, trafficking, harassment and abuse. The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) estimated that 304,000 migrants and 44,000 refugees have unmet needs1 , together representing 28% of the total estimated people in need inside Libya.

METHODOLOGY

In response to the lack of up-to-date information on the humanitarian needs of migrants and refugees inside Libya, the Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with support from REACH, conducted the annual multi-sectoral needs assessment (MSNA) to support the 2021 humanitarian planning cycle in Libya.

In total, 1,551 surveys were conducted with refugees and migrants from East Africa, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), West and Central Africa, and other nationalities, across 9 of the 22 mantikas in Libya. Data collection was contingent with COVID-19 preventative measures; surveys were conducted remotely by phone. Indicators were designed in close coordination with all sectors active inside Libya. The assessment employed non-random quota-based sampling; hence, findings presented here are indicative only of general trends and lived experiences of refugees and migrants in Libya. More details can be found in the Annex.