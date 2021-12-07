Libya: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) Key Findings, Libyan Population (December 2021)

CONTEXT

Since 2011, Libya has experienced several waves of fighting, and the complex socio-political landscape has given way to an increasingly protracted conflict. The latter part of 2020 and most of 2021 have been characterised by continuous peacebuilding and unification efforts, built on the peace agreement reached in October 2020. The agreement initiated a peace process that is set to culminate in elections in December 2021. Despite the persistent efforts, the security landscape in Libya remains fragmented, with the continued proliferation of armed non-state groups as well as localised clashes. The protracted nature of the conflict has additionally resulted in significant losses in national income, productivity, and consumption. In the areas that have been most affected by conflict, returns of displaced households are hindered by continuing security issues, lack of social cohesion, and infrastructure issues. As of June 2021, 42,506 families were found to be displaced, and 128,519 families were found to have returned to their area of origin. Crucial humanitarian information gaps for displaced and non-displaced populations in Libya remain, as the political, economic, and social landscapes are constantly evolving. REACH, on behalf of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), the InterSector Coordination Group (ISCG) and the Assessment Working Group (AWG) conducted the MSNA to update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the needs that exist in the country.