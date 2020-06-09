Libya: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) Factsheets Al Jabal Al Gharbi - 2019

CONTEXT

Since 2011, Libya has experienced several waves of fighting, and the complex sociopolitical landscape has developed into an increasingly protracted conflict. From 2014, an overall de-escalation of the conflict at the national level gave way to more localised forms of community-based fighting over governance and control of key strategic and economic resources. However, on 4 April 2019, intensive fighting between Libya’s western- and easternbased governments broke out in the Tripoli area and has continued to the present date.

Additionally, heavy rainfall in early June 2019 caused severe flooding in Ghat and surrounding areas, leading to the displacement of over 5,000 people and damage to infrastructure.

Crucial humanitarian information gaps remain in Libya: the political, economic and social landscapes are constantly evolving, and access is challenging in some areas. Building on its experience conducting Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNAs) in Libya since 2016, REACH, on behalf of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and the Information Management Working Group (IMAWG), proposed to conduct this MSNA in Libya.

The purpose of this MSNA is to inform and update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the humantiarian needs existing in Libya and to provide an overall trends analysis. It identifies differences in humanitarian needs among targeted population groups and geographic areas, and it is intended to support strategic planning and contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.