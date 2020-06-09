Libya: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) Factsheets 2019

CONTEXT

Since 2011, Libya has experienced several waves of fighting, and the complex socio-political landscape has developed into an increasingly protracted conflict. From 2014, an overall deescalation of the conflict at the national level gave way to more localised forms of communitybased fighting over governance and control of key strategic and economic resources. However, on 4 April 2019, intensive fighting between Libya’s western- and eastern-based governments broke out in the Tripoli area and has continued to the present date. Additionally, heavy rainfall in early June 2019 caused severe flooding in Ghat and surrounding areas, leading to the displacement of over 5,000 people and damage to infrastructure.

Crucial humanitarian information gaps remain in Libya: the political, economic and social landscapes are constantly evolving, and access is challenging in some areas. Building on its experience conducting Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNAs) in Libya since 2016, REACH, on behalf of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and the Information Management Working Group (IMAWG), proposed to conduct this MSNA in Libya.

The purpose of this MSNA is to inform and update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the humantiarian needs existing in Libya and to provide an overall trends analysis. It identifies differences in humanitarian needs among targeted population groups and geographic areas, and it is intended to support strategic planning and contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.

This means that it is possible to use MSNA household survey results to draw generalisable conclusions for all three of the assessed population groups, for each of the 17 targeted mantikas.

Data collection for the household survey took place from 7 July to 10 September. The qualitative component followed the household survey and consisted of 68 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) and 25 Focus Group Discussions, all purposively sampled, to further contextualise and triangulate the findings of the household survey. KIs (targetting commumnity leaders and subject experts) and FGD participants were selected in consultation with data collection partners on the basis of their local knowledge and subjectarea expertise. At least 1 women-only FGD was conducted in each assessed mantika. These factsheets present quantitative findings, for a more in-depth analysis of qualitative findings, please refer to the 2019 MSNA Report.

The [MSNA’s research design(https://www.impact-repository.org/document/reach/878b955e/2019-Libya-MSN...), including the selection of indicators, was overseen and validated by the ISCG, with sector consultation and in coordination with the IMAWG. The International Organisation for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team partnered with REACH in collecting data for the household survey