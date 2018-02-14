14 Feb 2018

Libya — Misrata Road Accident Flash Update (14 February 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (730.4 KB)

On February 14 at 3:00 AM, a large truck used by smugglers to transport migrants from the As Saddadah (60 km south-east of Bani Waleed) to Tarhuna, was involved in a car accident causing the death of 19 migrants and injuring 49 more migrants. Out of the 180 migrants involved, 138 were Eritreans while the remaining were Somalis and Ethiopians.

Out of the 19 reported victims, 4 were children, 1 was an adult woman and 14 adult men. The wounded are reportedly: 10 children, 9 adult women and 30 men.

DTM is monitoring the situation, with latest updates: all migrants whose conditions were not critical were taken by smugglers to an unknown location at 10 a.m. of the 14th of February.

The DTM field team will continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional updates in due course.

