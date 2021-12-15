Libya - Migration Pulse IV: Assessing and Monitoring the Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Livelihoods of Migrant Groups and Libyans, November 2021

HIGHLIGHTS:

The food security situation in Libya deteriorated among the surveyed migrants when compared to 2019. The proportion of migrants that were food insecure increased from 19 percent in 2020 to 25 percent in 2021. All surveyed migrants reported arise in food insecurity, although the East and West African migrants were the most vulnerable. In addition, recently arrived migrants and young migrants were more susceptible to food insecurity.

The share of surveyed migrants that reported the concern of having insufficient food remained the same as in 2020 at 46 percent. However, the use of extreme food coping where more respondents consumed one or less meals among all the population groups interviewed had increased to 41 percent from 28 percent reported in 2020. A coping strategy with lack of food, 9 percent of migrants have gone a whole day without eating, and 11 percent skipped meals in the seven days before the survey.

One out of four migrants reported insecurity and unemployment as their primary concerns in Libya. Migrants and internally displaced persons (IDPs) extensively relied on daily casual labour as the primary source of livelihood, which is not considered a stable source of income. About a third of migrants recently lost or experienced an income reduction. Among the migrants, the East and West Africans were most affected.

Two-thirds of IDPs were concerned about not having enough food in the past month. Half of IDPs ate one meal or less the day before the survey. Limited access to food could have been due to loss or reduction of income reported by 42 percent who attributed it to either COVID-19 or the security situation in Libya. IDPs reported the highest proportion with income cuts across all the economic activities except for those engaged in informal activities.

Among the surveyed migrants, there was a reduction in the proportion that sent remittances back home. 40 percent of migrants reported sending less due to the reduction or complete loss of income sources. On the other hand, 26 percent of migrants sent back more than previously, which could have been due to the increased needs of their families back home, and 29 percent are still sending back the exact amounts. The migrants prefer informal channels to send money back home compared to formal ones.

One out of three migrants would likely move to another country, with the majority, 47 percent, of East Africans planning to move. Additionally, 19 percent wish to return to their home countries. Respondents expressed concern about insecurity and violence in their community; however, also worried over the inability to find work/employment, which affected their ability to access essential needs.