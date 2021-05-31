Libya - Migration Pulse III: Assessing and Monitoring the Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Livelihoods of Migrant Groups and Libyans, December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS:

• In November 2020, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP launched a new round of web survey to update on the food security and livelihoods situation in Libya in the aftermath of further economic crises and containment measures. The exercise targeted migrants, Libyan displaced population, and nationals.

• All populations in Libya have been faced with prolonged insecurity and economic crises, coupled with COVID-19 which have taken a toll on the livelihoods and levels of income. However, this varied based on socioeconomic factors and available livelihood opportunities. One in two IDPs had witnessed a reduction in income or complete loss. Meanwhile 40 percent of migrants experienced the same change.

• While food security related indicators have shown improvements compared to previous round of web surveys, significant proportions of migrant and displaced Libyan population were found to be food insecure in 2020. One in nearly five migrants and one in nearly six IDPs were found to be moderately or severely food insecure.

• Similar to the overall food security status of migrants, East and West Africans have the highest proportion of food insecurity, as one in five migrants were found to be moderately or severely food insecure. Meanwhile, the least food insecure groups were found to be Middle Eastern and North African migrants, with one in nearly seven migrants being food insecure.

• With a slight improvement in the food security related indicators compared to 2019, there has also been an apparent increase in the proportions of migrant groups who reported sending remittances back home within recent months. This may be also influenced by increased need for support of families in countries of origin in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

• Money transfer channels have greatly shifted in 2020, mirroring containment measures and border closures across many countries. Results showed that one in nearly four migrants who used to rely on informal transfer channels before the onset of the pandemic, are now depending on formal channels to send money back to families and relatives in their countries of origin.

• Profiles of migrants in Libya continue to play as indicators of their movement intentions, as almost half of East Africans plan to continue their journey to another country, that mirrors their transitory profile. Overall, the percentage of migrant groups who plan to return home had remained stable compared to 2019 web survey results.

• Comparisons of top problems faced by migrants in 2020 and 2019 have demonstrated similar results, with insecurity and violence coming in first at 33 percent. Followed by lack of work/unemployment (23%) and high food prices (22%).