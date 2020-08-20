Libya + 4 more
Libya - Migration crisis (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2020)
- On 17 August, at least 45 refugees and migrants died trying to travel from Libya to Europe after the engine of the boat they were travelling in exploded, in the largest recorded shipwreck off the Libyan coast in 2020.
- According to the UNHCR and IOM, some 37 survivors, mostly from Senegal, Mali, Chad, and Ghana, were rescued by local fishermen and detained by the Libyan authorities after disembarkation.
- This year, according to IOM, about 7,100 people have been returned to Libya and at least 302 migrants and refugees have died following attempts to cross the Mediterranean in 2020.