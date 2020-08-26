Libya: Migrant health surveillance - Report #1, week 34 (17 - 23 August 2020)

SUMMARY

This weekly report presents health surveillance data collected by IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in areas in proximity of major migrant transit points in Libya. The activity is implemented in close collaboration with the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM Libya’s Migrant Health Department and the World Health Organization (WHO). Data collection included two different surveys, covering syndromic health surveillance through interviews with migrants and event-based health surveillance (event alerts on unusual incidents). Both components are carried out in conjunction with flow monitoring surveys at key transit points, and urgent cases are immediately referred to health assistance providers.

During the reporting period, 881 migrants were surveyed across seven municipalities and among them 7% (64 individuals) self-reported surveyed disease syndromes (see Annex 1).

The following map shows the area covered by IOM’s migrant health surveillance as well as locations and numbers of syndromic disease cases reported and event alerts received.