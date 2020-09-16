Libya - Migrant boat capsized (IOM, Reuters) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September)

According to IOM, at least 2 dozens of migrants and refugees on board of a rubber dinghy, trying to cross from Libya to Europe drowned after their boat capsized.

2 bodies were retrieved and very few survivors have reported to IOM staff at the disembarkation point last night. At least 22 others have perished. The Libyan Coast guard found 2 other boats with 45 migrants on board and brought them back to Libya.