08 Feb 2018

Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - January 2018

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (280.23 KB)

INTRODUCTION

In an effort to better understand market dynamics in Libya, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was initiated by the Libya Cash & Markets Working Group (CMWG) in June 2017. The initiative is guided by the CMWG Markets Taskforce, led by REACH and supported by the CMWG members.

Markets in key urban areas across Libya are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and availability of basic food and nonfood items (NFI) sold in local shops and markets.

This factsheet presents an overview of price ranges and medians for key foods and NFIs in the assessed areas. The cleaned data sets are available on the REACH Resource Centre and distributed to CMWG partners, as well as to the broader humanitarian community.

In future rounds, the factsheet will include a Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), which represents the minimum culturally adjusted group of items required to support a Libyan household for one month. The prices associated with the MEB will illustrate variations in prices across assessed locations. The MEB will be included once it has been agreed upon by all partners and may not contain all items assessed in the previous rounds.

