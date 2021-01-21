Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), 6 - 18 November 2020

KEY FINDINGS

• Across Libya, the cost of the MEB rose by 1.3% from October to November 2020. Thus, the MEB is 16% more expensive in November, when comparing to preCOVID-19 levels in March 2020.

• As of 12th December 2020, the parallel market USD/ LYD exchange rate dropped by 7% compared to 1st October 2020. Nonetheless, the USD/LYD exchange rate was still 42.7% lower in December 2020 than December 2019.

• After two months of functioning oil refineries, parallel cooking fuel prices in south Libya have decreased by 48%, particularly in Algatroun, Ghat and Ubari. Amongst these three cities the median costs of a cooking fuel cylinder in October were between 115 LYD and 220 LYD, compared to between 55 LYD and 95 LYD in November 2020. Southern fuel prices in November 2020 were only 24% more expensive than before the oil blockade in January 2020. The drop in the cost of cooking fuel prices should partially alleviate the financial burdens for southern households that witnessed fuel prices incease by 370% from January to April 2020.

• Between August to November 2020, there have been large price fluctuations for domestically produced agricultural goods, such as onions (+44%), eggs (+47%) and tomatoes (+51%). According to KIs, the price increases can be attributed to a delay in western output. These delays in production were caused by the summer power cuts and conflict related barriers in the Aljfara region.1 • After the lifting of the oil blockade in September 2020, disagreements surrounding the distribution of the oil revenues have meant that approximately 2.6bn EUR are frozen in a Libyan Foreign Bank account.2 Without appropriate allocation to the relevant authorities, the parallel market exchange rate is likley to remain high, whilst also preventing any redress of the ongoing liquidity crisis. For more details on how the liquidity crisis is affecting spending, refer to our liquidity section at page 6.

• According to a November IOM report, "more than half of migrants (54%) reported adopting livelihood coping strategies to be able to afford rental costs". For more details, refer to our rental section at page 10.