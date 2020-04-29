Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), 2 - 10 April 2020

INTRODUCTION

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Libya, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Libya Cash Working Group (CWG) in June 2017. The initiative is guided by the CWG Markets Taskforce, led by REACH and supported by the CWG members. It is funded by Office for Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

April JMMI price data largely confirms preliminary price changes outlined by key informants in the Rapid Market Assessment (RMA) published on April 9th. The RMA provides indicative data from market vendors in the assessed cities and thus should be read in conjunction with the more accurate JMMI pricing data.

This factsheet presents an overview of price ranges and medians for key food items and non-food items (NFIs) in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB). Due to COVID-19, the JMMI data will be collected on a weekly basis.