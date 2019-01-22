22 Jan 2019

Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - 1 - 9 January 2019

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 09 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (841.71 KB)

Key Findings
- Between December and January, the Libyan dinar (LYD) continued to strongly appreciate by +15.4% against the US dollar and the Euro on the parallel market. Considering the +183% tax on foreign transactions, the gap between the effective official and parallel market USD/LYD exchange rates sharply narrowed, reaching a difference of 0.473 LYD in January. Consequently, import items continued to decrease in price, notably food (-6.8%) and hygiene items (-3.6%).
- In January, the overall median cost of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) was 780.94 LYD, a decrease by 6.0% compared to December. This is the lowest cost recorded since the MEB was first added to the JMMI in May 2018. This overall decrease was notably impacted by the West (-5.8%) while the median cost of the MEB increased in the East (+3.0%) and the South (+0.2%).
- The beginning of 2019 was also marked by the greatest monthly decrease in the median price of the food portion of the MEB since it was calculated in May 2018. Except slight rises in the median price of rice (+5.9%) and condensed milk (+1.3%), no food items increased in price in January.
- Between December and January, the median price of cooking fuel increased by 23.7% across Libya. Insecurity in the southern region probably impacted prices as production was reduced due to looting and protests.
- Disruptions to the supply of subsidised flour, which led to bakery strikes across Libya in summer 2018, appeared to be abating. Following several months of price fluctuations, the median price of bread, which cost 1.25 LYD for 5 pieces of bread, remained unchanged when compared to January 2018.

