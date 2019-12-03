Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), 1 - 6 September 2019

INTRODUCTION

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Libya, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Libya Cash Working Group (CWG) in June 2017. The initiative is guided by the CWG Markets Taskforce, led by REACH and supported by the CWG members. It is funded by OFDA and UNHCR.

Markets in key urban areas across Libya are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and availability of basic food and non-food items (NFI) sold in local shops and markets.

This factsheet presents an overview of price ranges and medians for key food items and NFIs in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB)

METHODOLOGY

• Field staff familiar with the local market conditions identified shops representative of the general price level in their respective locations.

• At least four prices per assessed item were collected within each location. In line with the purpose of the JMMI, only the price of the cheapest available brand was recorded for each item.

• Enumerators were trained on methodology and tools by REACH. Data collection was conducted through the KoBoCollect mobile application.

• Following data collection, REACH compiled and cleaned all partner data, normalising prices, crosschecking outliers and calculating the median cost of an MEB in each assessed market.

• More details are available in the Methodology section of the Appendix.