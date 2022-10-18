Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), 1 - 18 June 2022

INTRODUCTION

• In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Libya, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Libya Cash & Markets Working Group (CMWG) in June 2017. The initiative is led by REACH and supported by the CMWG members. It is funded by the Office of U.S. Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

• Markets in key urban areas across Libya are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and availability of basic food and non-food items (NFIs) sold in local shops and markets. This factsheet presents an overview of price ranges and medians for key food items and NFIs in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB).

METHODOLOGY

• Field staff familiar with the local market conditions identified shops representative of the general price level in their respective locations.

• At least four prices per assessed item were collected within each location. In line with the purpose of the JMMI, only the price of the cheapest available brand was recorded for each item.

• Enumerators were trained on methodology and tools by REACH. Data collection was conducted through the KoBoCollect mobile application.

• During the June 2022 round, a collection of liquidity items was done. Enumerators have surveyed both vendors and customers from a number of shops to ask questions focused on access to cash and alternative payment modalities.

• Following data collection, REACH compiled and cleaned all partner data, normalised prices, cross-checked outliers and calculated the median cost of the MEB in each assessed market.

Qualitative information was also gathered from both local sources and economic experts through key informant (KI) interviews.

• REACH also extracted rent prices on a daily basis from the website "Open Souq" and conducted KI interviews with property market professionals to better understand the rental market in Libya.

• More details are available in the Methodology section of the Appendix.