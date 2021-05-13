Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), 1 - 13 April 2021

The cost of the MEB decreased by 0.9% across Libya between March and April 2021 (see page 2). The MEB is 11.8% higher than pre-COVID-19 levels in March 2020. The cost of the MEB in Benghazi, Al Khums and Al Aziziya are all over 36% more expensive in April 2021 than March 2020.

Since the last price hike in February 2021, the prices of a number of imported goods began to fall towards pre-devaluation levels. From February - April 2021, milk prices have fallen by 10.2% and flour by 12.9%. This may be attributed to a large amount of letters of credit (LCs) being issued by the Central Bank of Libya since the 3rd of January and the parallel market USD/ LYD exchange rate remaining low. Consequently, importers are more likely to access foreign currency officially through LCs. The increased access to foreign currency has likely contributed to the decrease in its demand on the parallel market, keeping the parallel market USD/LYD exchange rate low. This may also contribute to lower prices of imported goods, as many importers do not have access to LCs and must resort to buying foreign currency on the parallel market.