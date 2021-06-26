Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), 1 - 11 May 2021

INTRODUCTION

REACH has also conducted analysis highlighting economic vulnerability for at-risk population groups that can be accessed through an interactive dashboard.

Markets in key urban areas across Libya are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and availability of basic food and non-food items (NFIs) sold in local shops and markets. This factsheet presents an overview of price ranges and medians for key food items and NFIs in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB).

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Libya, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Libya Cash & Markets Working Group (CMWG) in June 2017. The initiative is led by REACH and supported by the CMWG members. It is funded by the Office of U.S. Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

METHODOLOGY

More details are available in the Methodology section of the Appendix.

REACH has extracted prices on a daily basis from the website, "Open Souq" and conducted KI interviews with property market professionals to better understand the rental market in Libya.

Following data collection, REACH compiled and cleaned all partner data, normalising prices, cross-checking outliers and calculating the median cost of the MEB in each assessed market.

Enumerators were trained on methodology and tools by REACH. Data collection was conducted through the KoBoCollect mobile application.

At least four prices per assessed item were collected within each location. In line with the purpose of the JMMI, only the price of the cheapest available brand was recorded for each item.

Field staff familiar with the local market conditions identified shops representative of the general price level in their respective locations.

JMMI KEY FINDINGS & CONTEXT

The cost of the MEB increased by 0.5% across Libya between April and May 2021 (see page 2). The MEB is 12.3% higher than pre-COVID-19 levels in March 2020.

In east Libya, the cost of the MEB has risen by 5.4% with cities, such as Al Marj (+14.9) and Al Bayda (+10.2%) experiencing price spikes.

The food proportion of the MEB has decreased by 8.2%, driven by the decrease of items, such as onions (-20%) and salt (-20%).

From February - May 2021, prices for paracetamol rose by 41.3% and amoxocillin by 17.2%. In May 2021, metoclopramide was 44.7% more expensive than in November 2020 and Vitamin B was 43.4% more expensive then October 2020.

Parallel market cooking fuel has increased by 38.1% from March - May 2021. As mentioned in the April 2021 factsheet, the recent monthly increase may have been due to authorities imposing a force majeure on Hariga oil field, temporarily reducing Libya's output by 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 19th - 26th of April.

On 24th May 2021 Libya's parliament approved the budget's first chapter of 34.6bn Libyan dinars (LYD), mainly related to salaries. The parliament has previously rejected the entire budget (93bn LYD), due to the value being too high and potentially having an inflationary effect on the economy.