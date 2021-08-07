Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), 1 - 11 June 2021

INTRODUCTION

REACH has also conducted analysis highlighting economic vulnerability for at-risk population groups that can be accessed through an interactive dashboard.

Markets in key urban areas across Libya are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and availability of basic food and non-food items (NFIs) sold in local shops and markets. This factsheet presents an overview of price ranges and medians for key food items and NFIs in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB).

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Libya, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Libya Cash & Markets Working Group (CMWG) in June 2017. The initiative is led by REACH and supported by the CMWG members. It is funded by the Office of U.S. Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

METHODOLOGY

More details are available in the Methodology section of the Appendix.

REACH has extracted prices on a daily basis from the website, "Open Souq" and conducted KI interviews with property market professionals to better understand the rental market in Libya.

Following data collection, REACH compiled and cleaned all partner data, normalised prices, cross-checked outliers and calculated the median cost of the MEB in each assessed market. Qualitative information was also gathered from both local sources and economic experts through key informant (KI) interviews.

Enumerators were trained on methodology and tools by REACH. Data collection was conducted through the KoBoCollect mobile application.

At least four prices per assessed item were collected within each location. In line with the purpose of the JMMI, only the price of the cheapest available brand was recorded for each item.

Field staff familiar with the local market conditions identified shops representative of the general price level in their respective locations.

JMMI KEY FINDINGS & CONTEXT

The cost of the MEB decreased by - 1.4% across Libya between May and June 2021 (see page 2).

The MEB is 10.8% higher than pre-COVID-19 levels in March 2020.

In contrast to the month of May 2021, the East of the country has shown a decrease of the MEB by -3.7% with cities such as Al Marj (-14.4%), Al Bayda (-7.2%), Al Kufra (-1.9%) and Derna (-7.4%).

The food proportion of the MEB decreased overall by -3.2%, including substancial decreases in flour (-13%), tomatoes (-12.8%) and chickpeas (-10%).

The food proportion of the MEB is +11.9% higher than pre-COVID-19 levels in March 2020.

Throughout the previous year, the price of tomato paste (+37.5%), sugar (+26.3%), vegetable oil (+61.1%), eggs (+30%) increased considerably.

Among the pharmaceutical items, Ibuprofen showed an increase in price of + 16.7% whereas the rest of the items showed a decrease: Metoclopramide (-3.2%), Vitamin B (-3.3%), Amoxicillin (-6.8%) and Paracetamol (-30.5%).

Parallel market cooking fuel price has decreased by - 5.9% after showing a consecutive increase in both April and May 2021. On the other hand the unofficial gasoline's price showed a monthly increase of (+ 11.1%). In fact, the fuel proportion of the MEB showed a decrease overall (-4.8%).