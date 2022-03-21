Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), 1 - 11 December 2021

INTRODUCTION

Markets in key urban areas across Libya are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and availability of basic food and non-food items (NFIs) sold in local shops and markets. This factsheet presents an overview of price ranges and medians for key food items and NFIs in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB).

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Libya, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Libya Cash & Markets Working Group (CMWG) in June 2017. The initiative is led by REACH and supported by the CMWG members. It is funded by the Office of U.S. Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

METHODOLOGY

REACH has extracted prices on a daily basis from the website, "Open Souq" and conducted KI interviews with property market professionals to better understand the rental market in Libya.

During the December 2021 round, a collection of liquidity items was done. Enumerators have surveyed both vendors and customers from a number of shops to ask questions focused on access to cash and alternative payment modalities.

Following data collection, REACH compiled and cleaned all partner data, normalised prices, cross-checked outliers and calculated the median cost of the MEB in each assessed market. Qualitative information was also gathered from both local sources and economic experts through key informant (KI) interviews.

At least four prices per assessed item were collected within each location. In line with the purpose of the JMMI, only the price of the cheapest available brand was recorded for each item.

JMMI KEY FINDINGS AND CONTEXT

The cost of the MEB across Libya decreased overall by -0.7% between November and December 2021 (See page 7). This overall decrease was mainly driven by a decrease in the cost of the hygiene proportion of the MEB (-1.6%) and the fuel portion of the MEB (-23.1%). The cost of the food proportion of the overall MEB showed an increase by +0.4%. The cost of the MEB in December 2021 was 28.1% higher than pre-COVID levels in March 2020.

The overall increase in the cost of the food proportion of the MEB was associated with a number of price increases: rice (+59.4%), condensed milk (+9.1%), sugar (+7.1%), milk (6.1%) and tomato paste (+4.3%).

The prices of hygiene items showed a monthly decrease of -1.6%. That was mainly driven by the decrease in price of some items such as laundry detergent (-30%) and laundry powder (-1.3%) (See page 4).

From November-December 2021, some pharmaceutical items like paracetamol (+69.4%), metoclopramide (+6%), and vitamin B (+4.8%) showed increase in price, when prices decreased for amoxicillin (-2.4%) (See page 4).