Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - 1 - 10 December 2018

INTRODUCTION

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in Libya, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the Libya Cash Working Group (CWG) in June 2017. The initiative is guided by the CWG Markets Taskforce, led by REACH and supported by the CWG members. It is funded by OFDA and UNHCR.

Markets in key urban areas across Libya are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and availability of basic food and non-food items (NFI) sold in local shops and markets.

This factsheet presents an overview of price ranges and medians for key food items and NFIs in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB).

METHODOLOGY

• Field staff familiar with the local market conditions identified shops representative of the general price level in their respective locations.

• At least four prices per assessed item were collected within each location. In line with the purpose of the JMMI, only the price of the cheapest available brand was recorded for each item.

• Enumerators were trained on methodology and tools by REACH. Data collection was conducted through the KoBoCollect mobile application.

• Following data collection, REACH compiled and cleaned all partner data, normalising prices, cross-checking outliers and calculating the median cost of an MEB in each assessed market.

• More details are available in the Methodology section of the Appendix.

KEY FINDINGS

• In December, the value of the Libyan dinar (LYD) appreciated against the US dollar (+10.0%) and the Euro (+9.5%) on the parallel market, compared to November. Between September and December, the gap between USD/LYD official and parallel market exchange rates narrowed by 30.6%. Since the introduction of economic reforms in mid-September 2018, the increased supply of hard currency has resulted in the appreciation of the LYD. It also allowed merchants to import goods from abroad at a lower price, and consequently to sell products in Libyan shops more cheaply.

• The overall median cost of the MEB continued to decrease in December, reaching 830.56 LYD, 10.17 LYD less than in November. The decrease in MEB cost was greatest in the East (-4.1%) and the South (-3.7%), compared to the West (-1.0%).

• In the East, while the median price of cooking fuel (LPG) remained unchanged, food and hygiene items decreased in price, by 4.3% and 2.3% respectively. In the South, the median price of cooking fuel dropped by 13.6% between November and December, notably in Brak. In the West, while food items decreased in price (-2.3%), the median price of LPG and hygiene items rose by 5.0% and 12.3% respectively.

• The overall increase in the price of hygiene items (+8.4%) was driven by prices in the West (+12.2%), which is disproportionately represented in the dataset, while hygiene item prices decreased in the East (-2.3%) and the South (-0.8%).

• In December, while the median price of bread remained unchanged in the West and the East, it continued to decrease in the South, marking a 27.0% drop since October. In December 5 pieces of bread cost 1.00 LYD in the East, 1.25 LYD in the West, and 1.46 LYD in the South.