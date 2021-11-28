Libya Joint Education Needs Assessment: Report, December 2019

Executive Summary

This Joint Education Needs Assessment (JENA) was led by the Assessment Working Group (AWG) from the Education Sector in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and inter-sector partners in the West and South of Libya to inform the sectors’ strategy and planning in 2020. A Secondary Data Review (SDR) was conducted in October 2019 and this JENA aims to fill information gaps the SDR identified regarding: school status and closures; attendance and enrolment; inclusive education; infrastructure; teaching and learning; teachers and other education personnel; and protection.

Libya is divided into three geographic regions: East, West and South. At the time of collection, owing to a full teachers’ strike in the East, which closed all schools at the time of the assessment, the JENA focused on assessing the education situation in the South and West. Primary data collection was carried out in early November 2019 across 10 Baladiyas (6 in the South and 4 in the West) through purposively selected, semi-structured key informant interviews (KII) with MoE authorities who oversee those 10 Baladiyas as well as school headteachers in 34 schools.