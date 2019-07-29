Libya - Indiscriminate targeting of relief workers and health facility (DG ECHO, WHO, MoH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Jul 2019 — View Original
- On Saturday 27 July, Az Zawiyah field hospital was directly hit by an airstrike in the Airport Road area south of Tripoli. Four doctors and one paramedic were killed and eight medical personnel injured. The health facility has been partially destroyed and its provision of health services has stopped.
- Health workers in Tripoli are paying a heavy price. The Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA) has registered a total of 37 attacks since the onset of hostilities in early April. 19 ambulances have been struck, 11 health workers killed and 33 others wounded, while five health facilities have been hit by airstrikes or shelling.
- Indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force in densely populated areas has forcibly displaced more than 100,000 people and caused at least 400 civilian casualties including 111 deaths. 50% of the victims are refugees and migrants.
- The humanitarian community in Libya are demanding immediate action to stop the targeting of humanitarian and civilian facilities and for those responsible for these violations to be held accountable.