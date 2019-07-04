Libya – IHL violations / Refugees and migrants caught in the conflict (DG ECHO, WHO, INGO, OCHA, HCR, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2019)

The indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force in the fight for the control of Tripoli’s suburbs since 4 April has resulted in Tadjourah detention centre getting hit by an airstrike on 2 July. The centre, which accomodates refugees and migrants, is located next to armed base. At least 53 people were killed (including 3 children) and 130 others injured.

The injured have been taken to hospital with the coordinated support of Libyan Red Crescent Society, WHO, IOM and other international NGOs.

Approximately 500 refugees and migrants are held in Tadjourah Detention Centre.

Some 5,700 refugees and migrants are arbitrarily held in official detention centres in Libya, with nearly 3,800 exposed or at risk from armed conflict around Tripoli.