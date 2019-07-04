04 Jul 2019

Libya – IHL violations / Refugees and migrants caught in the conflict (DG ECHO, WHO, INGO, OCHA, HCR, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original

  • The indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force in the fight for the control of Tripoli’s suburbs since 4 April has resulted in Tadjourah detention centre getting hit by an airstrike on 2 July. The centre, which accomodates refugees and migrants, is located next to armed base. At least 53 people were killed (including 3 children) and 130 others injured.

  • The injured have been taken to hospital with the coordinated support of Libyan Red Crescent Society, WHO, IOM and other international NGOs.

  • Approximately 500 refugees and migrants are held in Tadjourah Detention Centre.

  • Some 5,700 refugees and migrants are arbitrarily held in official detention centres in Libya, with nearly 3,800 exposed or at risk from armed conflict around Tripoli.

  • Humanitarian actors are calling for their immediate release and their relocation to safe shelters.

