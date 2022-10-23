Libya - IDP and Returnee Report 42 (May - June 2022)

OVERVIEW OF DISPLACEMENT IN LIBYA

This IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report presents the data and findings on internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees between May – June 2022, representing round 42 of the DTM Mobility Tracking in Libya.

The number of people internally displaced (IDPs) in Libya continued to decrease during the reporting period as 143,419 individuals (29,194 families) were identified to be displaced by June 2022 compared to 159,996 IDPs identified in the previous round. Since the October 2022 ceasefire the number of people internally displaced in Libya has reduced by 55 per cent (when 316,415 IDPs were reported) indicating that, because of improved security situation resulting from cessation of armed conflict, potentially more than half of the IDPs displaced at the peak of the crisis have found durable solutions.

By June 2022, a total of 688,121 individuals previously displaced were reported to have returned to their places of origin in 56 municipalities that had been previously affected by armed conflict or insecurity.

The number of IDPs displaced currently is the lowest recorded in Libya since 2016, when the displacement tracking started in the country, as seen in Figure 1. While several instances of localized armed clashes in Tripoli were reported during the reporting period no new mass displacement was reported during May - June 2022.