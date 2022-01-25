Libya - IDP and Returnee Report 39 (October - November 2021)

OVERVIEW OF DISPLACEMENT IN LIBYA

This report presents the data on internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees between October – November 2021. The data and findings represent round 39 of the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s (DTM) Mobility Tracking.

In Libya, no new mass displacements have been reported since June 2020, and throughout 2021 IDPs have continued to return to their communities of origin. Consistent with the annual trend, in this round of reporting, the numbers of IDPs within the country continued decreasing, with a parallel increase in the number of returnees.

As compared to an estimated 648, 317 returnees reported in round 38, the number of those identified during round 39 increased to 661,892 individuals. This indicates a slight increase in the percentage of those returning (2%), after a period of plateauing across the past 6 months.

Following the returnee trend, the number of IDPs in Libya continued to decline during this round, with the total estimated number of IDPs decreasing from 199,949 in September 2021 to 179,047 by end of November. This accounted for a reduction of nearly 21,000 individuals (10%) across this reporting period as IDP families continued to return to their places of origin.