Libya - IDP and Returnee Key Findings Report 28 (Oct - Dec 2019)

This report presents the findings of DTM Round 28 (October - December 2019) data collection, in which at least 654,081 migrants from 40 countries of origin were identified in Libya. The majority of migrants identified (65%) were from countries neighbouring Libya, especially Niger (137,544 migrants), Chad (102,754 migrants), Egypt (99,938 migrants) and Sudan (74,609 migrants). This indicates that geographical proximity and historical cross-border connections, including well established migrant networks play a strong role in shaping the trends and dynamics of migration to Libya.