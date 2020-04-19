Libya Humanitarian Response Plan Prioritization Direct and Indirect Contribution to COVID-19 Response (April-June 2020)

About

This document is consolidated by OCHA on behalf of the Humanitarian Country Team and partners. It provides a shared understanding of the crisis, including the most pressing humanitarian need and the estimated number of people who need assistance. It represents a consolidated evidence base and helps inform joint strategic response planning.

The designations employed and the presentation of material in the report do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of the Secretariat of the United Nations concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.

Summary

The COVID-19 response strategy for Libya presents the joint approach of the humanitarian community to respond to the public health needs and immediate humanitarian consequences (both direct and indirect) of the pandemic across the country. It is guided by the Health Cluster’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, published on 26 March 2020, which is designed to steer a coordinated effort in support of the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the overall efforts of the Government of Libya, and the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan which outlines the prioritized humanitarian activities to address the severest needs of the most vulnerable people. This plan seeks to mobilize support to implement the most urgent and critical activities over the next three months.

The primary focus of the strategy continues to be prevention, preparedness and treatment of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and ensure that existing vulnerabilities are not exacerbated. In line with the Global HRP and the Libya HRP, the overall strategic priorities are:

Prevent spread of COVID-19 and reduce morbidity and mortality in Libya. Decrease the deterioration of human assets and rights, social cohesion and livelihoods. Protect, assist and advocate for IDPs, refugees, migrants, returnees and host communities particularly vulnerable to the pandemic.

This plan aligns the collective efforts of the humanitarian community and its partners to support the Preparedness and Response Plan developed under the 8 pillars approach globally agreed. Nevertheless, a multisectoral intervention is needed to support the people in Libya to face this pandemic and related socio-economic impact. In this line, the Inter-Sector Coordination Group went back to the Libya 2020 HRP and identified the main activities already included that would immediately contribute to the COVID-19 response, and those that need to continue in order to address the indirect impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable people in need in Libya.