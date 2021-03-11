Libya
Libya | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021
Continued conflict, the blockade of the oil sector for most of 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic have further debilitated the already weak economic situation in Libya. The protracted instability, and weak and fragmented governance, have deteriorated public service delivery, directly impacting people’s ability to meet their basic needs.
Objectives
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:
- Protect the agricultural and livestock-related livelihoods of crisis-affected populations, and build resilience against future shocks.
- Strengthen the capacity of government and national partners to address food and livelihood insecurity and improve coordination in key functions of the food security sector.