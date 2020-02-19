19 Feb 2020

Libya Humanitarian Response Plan 2020: Executive Summary [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 Feb 2020
Response Plan Overview

PEOPLE IN NEED 0.9M
PEOPLE TARGETED 0.3M
REQUIREMENTS (US$) 115M
OPERATIONAL PARTNERS 25

In 2020, the humanitarian community will aim to reach around 345,000 people, 39 per cent of the 893,000 people identified to be in need of humanitarian assistance. These are people that have met the ‘extreme’ and ‘catastrophic’ categories under the HNO severity scaling (indicating acute severity) as a result of a partial or total collapse of living standards and basic services, increased reliance on negative coping strategies, and widespread physical and mental harm. The response will target five groups identified as particularly vulnerable —IDPs, non-displaced conflictaffected Libyans, highly vulnerable returnees, and migrants and refugees impacted by the crisis – across the 22 mantikas of the country.

Based on assessed needs, the response prioritizes the provision of life-saving food, shelter, health, protection and WASH assistance, livelihoods support and improved access to basic and essential services. Additionally, capacity building and technical training and awareness raising with national and local authorities and humanitarian partners, are priority activities; as well as strengthening coordination and evidence-based needs analysis.

Protection remains at the core of the response. Specific protection activities and services complement interventions in health, shelter, food and non-food items, water, hygiene and sanitation and education, 5 ensuring a response that seeks to reduce protection risks while addressing needs.

Integrated response modalities, such as the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), will remain a key feature to strengthen intersectoral complementarity and maintain the flexibility and speed required in Libya’s volatile operating environment. Integrated response approaches are also built around key thematic areas of intervention or geographical locations of people in need, such as detention centres and areas of displacement. This includes increased focus on a more people-centered and more accountable response through the establishment of an Inter-Agency Common Feedback Mechanism.

