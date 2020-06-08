Libya

Libya: Humanitarian partners provide aid amid new displacements

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
While food insecurity remains a challenge in Libya due to deteriorating security conditions and COVID-19-related restrictions, IOM has scaled up its operations to deliver food to migrants in urban areas. © IOM Libya

About 18,500 people in Libya have been newly displaced this past weekend from Tarhuna and Sirte following the takeover of Tarhuna by forces aligned with Libya’s Government of National Accord, and in anticipation of further advances in Sirte.

Many of the newly displaced people are staying with relatives and friends, while others are hosted in schools and mosques.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content