Libya
Libya: Humanitarian partners provide aid amid new displacements
About 18,500 people in Libya have been newly displaced this past weekend from Tarhuna and Sirte following the takeover of Tarhuna by forces aligned with Libya’s Government of National Accord, and in anticipation of further advances in Sirte.
Many of the newly displaced people are staying with relatives and friends, while others are hosted in schools and mosques.
